ShrinersFest Buttons On Sale

The annual event will take place June 22nd-25th this year and feature many new activities including a Playstation World Tour, nighttime air show, food trucks, and more carnival rides. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was first to purchase his button and thanked the Shriners for their hard work to put on "Evansville's most renownded summer festival."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.