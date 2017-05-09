Roger Ashby Jr.
Born Oct. 6, 1926, Roger Ashby Jr. passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in the presence of his loving family. In February of 1945 Roger entered the U.S. Army and served his country in the Philippines as World War II came to an end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couples how to find a threesome ?
|17 min
|Alvinlu
|1
|Fetish?
|25 min
|Awesome
|35
|Stephanie Holtz
|26 min
|Bird33
|13
|Samantha Rae
|1 hr
|No doubt
|4
|KW wreck
|3 hr
|Cereally
|2
|The Pony The Pony The Pony
|3 hr
|Ughyuck
|2
|Brian Buxton
|6 hr
|Ugly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC