Remington man seriously injured when semi plows into his car

State Police say Devin Cyr, 20, of Remington, was stopped at a light on southbound U.S. 41 at Gibson County 100 West when a semi driven by Kent Hayenga, 66, of Linn Grove, Iowa failed to stop and plowed into his car. Cyr was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be cut out.

