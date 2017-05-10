Remington Man Dies From Injuries In US 41 Crash
A Remington man died Sunday from Injuries he received in a crash on US 41 at County Road 100 West Saturday. According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office, 20-year-old Devin Cyr, of Remington, died Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.
