Northbound restriction at Twin Bridges
The project includes major reconstruction of U.S. 41 from the Twin Bridges to the I-69 interchange, south of Evansville. The northbound lane restriction for U.S. 41 traffic will begin near the intersection with Wolf Hills Road and extend approximately 1000 ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|2 min
|Methville
|71
|Chronically Homeless Man Denied SNAP "food serv...
|12 min
|Nope Nope Nope
|21
|Tuesday Night Bar Scene?
|33 min
|swingercpl
|20
|Charles baker
|36 min
|youANidiot
|6
|How do I report a doctor giving out pills
|1 hr
|NoseyNeighbor37
|7
|Bottom girl
|1 hr
|Red cheeks
|45
|do you still miss me like I miss you babe
|1 hr
|Above your heart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC