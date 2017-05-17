Northbound restriction at Twin Bridges

Northbound restriction at Twin Bridges

The project includes major reconstruction of U.S. 41 from the Twin Bridges to the I-69 interchange, south of Evansville. The northbound lane restriction for U.S. 41 traffic will begin near the intersection with Wolf Hills Road and extend approximately 1000 ft.

