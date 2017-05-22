Mayor Winnecke to host sister city de...

Mayor Winnecke to host sister city delegation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"I look forward to welcoming our visitors from Osnabrck, Germany to Evansville and showing them all of the exciting developments occurring in our community," Mayor Winnecke said. "This is an opportunity to showcase our businesses and educational institutions while they experience a bit of Hoosier Hospitality," he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lon LG Garrison 1 min TheRealest 2
Where do I purchase scrubs/uniforms? 14 min swingercpl 2
deborah dette kessinger mugshot 15 min Weird 43
Myron Matthews 40 min ,,!,, 2
Rachel hart 49 min Bobby 6
get a job 1 hr Captain Whitey 2
Is it possible..... 1 hr Interested 3
Things not to talk about on Topix 1 hr Lisa 421
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC