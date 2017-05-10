Lynette Williams, 51, of Evansville
An Evansville woman is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail on battery charges after police were dispatched to south New York Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a domestic violence call. Upon officers arrival, Lynette Williams, 51-years-old, of Evansville, was standing in the front yard holding a knife in each of her hands, according to the probable cause affidavit.
