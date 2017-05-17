JaQuan Lyle confirms Ohio State baske...

JaQuan Lyle confirms Ohio State basketball career is over, issues public apology for arrest

Former Ohio State basketball guard JaQuan Lyle posted a public apology for his weekend arrest, and thanked Ohio State basketball for his two years in Columbus in a Twitter message posted Wednesday evening. Lyle was arrested last weekend in his hometown of Evansville, Ind., for three misdemeanor charges: public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct.

