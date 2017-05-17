JaQuan Lyle confirms Ohio State basketball career is over, issues public apology for arrest
Former Ohio State basketball guard JaQuan Lyle posted a public apology for his weekend arrest, and thanked Ohio State basketball for his two years in Columbus in a Twitter message posted Wednesday evening. Lyle was arrested last weekend in his hometown of Evansville, Ind., for three misdemeanor charges: public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump is going down lol
|13 min
|Kkkk
|4
|Stephanie holtz banks (Apr '15)
|18 min
|Noneya
|7
|Property search
|19 min
|Lit
|3
|Traci Dallas
|20 min
|Scandal
|1
|Jason wyatt (Oct '16)
|25 min
|Noneya
|9
|Stacy Burton
|30 min
|Stephanie
|1
|Becky Fenwick
|32 min
|Smh
|12
|do you still miss me like I miss you babe
|1 hr
|Why
|85
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|6 hr
|Haters love me
|108
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC