Indiana United Ways Elects Weinzapfel to Board of Directors

At the Indiana United Ways' State Leaders Conference, former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel was elected to the Board of Directors. Weinzapfel is the Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Southwest/Wabash Valley.

