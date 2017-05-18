Indiana United Ways Elects Weinzapfel to Board of Directors
At the Indiana United Ways' State Leaders Conference, former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel was elected to the Board of Directors. Weinzapfel is the Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Southwest/Wabash Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|9 min
|Watching and laug...
|171
|Stir Stir Stir......
|14 min
|CloseAndLock
|1
|Evansville teen arrested for robbery, another s...
|25 min
|Evansville Citizens
|1
|Lazy worthless freeloading relative
|35 min
|Sup Bro
|1
|Dumbass Devin
|50 min
|Wild horses
|24
|Bdubs Waiter
|50 min
|Hey
|8
|I'm stupid apparently
|1 hr
|Seriously
|3
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC