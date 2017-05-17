Indiana man could face life term in college studenta s death
A southwestern Indiana man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend could face life in prison if he's convicted in her killing. Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry said Tuesday that if 22-year-old Isaiah Hagan is convicted in Halee Rathgeber's murder prosecutors would then have to prove to jurors that he allegedly robbed or tried to rob the 20-year-old when she was slain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you still miss me like I miss you babe
|5 min
|blue
|11
|Keshawna and Deshawna Givens the twins
|6 min
|Krystal
|5
|Evansville girls nude pics (Jul '13)
|6 min
|Puffpuffstrip
|23
|Cam at metro!
|7 min
|Shhhh
|5
|Chronically Homeless Man Denied SNAP "food serv...
|10 min
|Wtf
|9
|Mason hart
|10 min
|bigtitsbeepbeep
|1
|Evansville country club (Feb '14)
|16 min
|Cantwaittomove
|86
|Brandi Beck falling from garden of the Gods
|42 min
|yep
|60
|Who is your secret crush? (Nov '12)
|45 min
|Heartbreaking
|96
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|2 hr
|lol_xoxo
|51
|
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC