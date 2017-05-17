Indiana man could face life term in college studenta s death

A southwestern Indiana man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend could face life in prison if he's convicted in her killing. Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry said Tuesday that if 22-year-old Isaiah Hagan is convicted in Halee Rathgeber's murder prosecutors would then have to prove to jurors that he allegedly robbed or tried to rob the 20-year-old when she was slain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.