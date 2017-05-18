in the Classroom - University of Evansville

The following local students earned a position on the University of Evansville dean's list for the spring semester: Victoria Huber, of Somonauk, a music therapy major; Ashlee Kawall, of Somonauk, a special education major; Lindsey Mayper, of La Salle, an elementary education major; Emily Piecha, of Tonica, a archaeology major; and Thomas Skupien, of Somonauk, an exercise science major.

