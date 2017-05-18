in the Classroom - University of Evan...

in the Classroom - University of Evansville

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The following local students earned a position on the University of Evansville dean's list for the spring semester: Victoria Huber, of Somonauk, a music therapy major; Ashlee Kawall, of Somonauk, a special education major; Lindsey Mayper, of La Salle, an elementary education major; Emily Piecha, of Tonica, a archaeology major; and Thomas Skupien, of Somonauk, an exercise science major.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumbass Devin 16 min Farve 15
Keshawna and Deshawna Givens the twins 17 min Dirty 8
Things not to talk about on Topix 19 min Watching and laug... 164
Aleisha Evans 22 min Mjt 5
Trevor Arvin 22 min Sad 5
Sportsman's Bar 24 min iwonder 61
Asian hotties 25 min Ted McGriff 2
do you still miss me like I miss you babe 4 hr Jbr 112
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC