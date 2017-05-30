in the Classroom - Evansville University

in the Classroom - Evansville University

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Times

Victoria Huber and Ashlee Kawall, both of Somonauk, graduated from the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a new Man friend 6 min Sickofgames 1
Make a sentence with 5 letters. The next person... 11 min Sad 10
He's always on the phone with his wife because 11 min Comeatmebitch 15
Austin Bell (May '12) 11 min The Management 9
What is the Vand County Jail like? 15 min Thoughts 1
Berry Plastics 29 min The Management 37
i have my own baby snail! 35 min Mmm ok 4
PG @ Memorial 2 hr Uh yeah 56
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC