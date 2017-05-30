in the Classroom - Evansville University
Victoria Huber and Ashlee Kawall, both of Somonauk, graduated from the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a new Man friend
|6 min
|Sickofgames
|1
|Make a sentence with 5 letters. The next person...
|11 min
|Sad
|10
|He's always on the phone with his wife because
|11 min
|Comeatmebitch
|15
|Austin Bell (May '12)
|11 min
|The Management
|9
|What is the Vand County Jail like?
|15 min
|Thoughts
|1
|Berry Plastics
|29 min
|The Management
|37
|i have my own baby snail!
|35 min
|Mmm ok
|4
|PG @ Memorial
|2 hr
|Uh yeah
|56
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC