Fraternity Brothers Remember Their Own Killed in Car Crash
That is how members of a University of Evansville fraternity remembers one of their own who was killed in a weekend car accident. Devin Cyr, 20, was killed in a crash on Highway 41 in Gibson County Saturday when the driver of a semi didn't stop at a red light.
