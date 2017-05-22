Former Bosse Standout Charged with Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief
Ohio State University point guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested early Saturday morning per Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office booking records that can be found by clicking here . The Evansville native and former Bosse High School standout was charged with Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief to a Vehicle, and Disorderly Conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|south side shooting
|8 min
|Kendrick
|4
|Alyssa Miller Highland Inn
|11 min
|skank
|1
|When's Gutta Gambino's Trial?
|25 min
|Obamapardon
|26
|domestic battery, bodily injury?
|26 min
|Sodo Migo
|7
|Penny
|34 min
|10inher
|3
|Who is your secret crush? (Nov '12)
|34 min
|Carebear
|89
|PG @ Memorial
|34 min
|confizzled
|9
|Brandi Beck falling from garden of the Gods
|5 hr
|Just a guy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC