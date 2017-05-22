Former Bosse Standout Charged with Pu...

Former Bosse Standout Charged with Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: WEHT

Ohio State University point guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested early Saturday morning per Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office booking records that can be found by clicking here . The Evansville native and former Bosse High School standout was charged with Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief to a Vehicle, and Disorderly Conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
south side shooting 8 min Kendrick 4
Alyssa Miller Highland Inn 11 min skank 1
When's Gutta Gambino's Trial? 25 min Obamapardon 26
domestic battery, bodily injury? 26 min Sodo Migo 7
Penny 34 min 10inher 3
Who is your secret crush? (Nov '12) 34 min Carebear 89
PG @ Memorial 34 min confizzled 9
Brandi Beck falling from garden of the Gods 5 hr Just a guy 20
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Vanderburgh County was issued at May 15 at 2:06PM EDT

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC