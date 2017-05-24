Evansville war museum opens doors on ...

Evansville war museum opens doors on Memorial Day weekend

A new museum devoted to the city of Evansville's key role in arming the nation during World War II opens this weekend after five years of planning. The Evansville Wartime Museum opens its doors to the public Saturday morning about 90 minutes after veterans get a chance to see its exhibits first.

