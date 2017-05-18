Evansville unveils branding campaignFriday, May 19The City of...
It's designed to send a message of inclusion, respecting people and their ideas. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke teased the announcement in his State of the City address.
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Mobley....DUI.arrest too lol
|1 min
|curious
|13
|storm at lucky lady...cortney franklin
|7 min
|Nathon
|8
|Lazy worthless freeloading relative
|8 min
|Thereal
|3
|Jennifer Dickerson Lovell mugshot-did a dog eat...
|14 min
|Huh
|5
|Topix Discussion
|21 min
|Hmmm
|4
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|31 min
|Patrick
|242
|trump is going to resign
|54 min
|Veteran
|20
