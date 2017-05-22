Evansville to Hold Meeting Next Week on Water Main Project
The REFRESH Evansville program will be holding a public information meeting on May 30 to discuss upcoming water main replacement projects. The first of these meetings will directly affect customers along Weinbach Ave. , Lant Circle/Bayard Park Dr. , Lodge Ave. , and in Presidents Neighborhood .
