Evansville to Hold Meeting Next Week ...

Evansville to Hold Meeting Next Week on Water Main Project

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The REFRESH Evansville program will be holding a public information meeting on May 30 to discuss upcoming water main replacement projects. The first of these meetings will directly affect customers along Weinbach Ave. , Lant Circle/Bayard Park Dr. , Lodge Ave. , and in Presidents Neighborhood .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
deborah dette kessinger mugshot 15 min Dolly666 51
The Catholic Church 33 min Disgusted 3
We did ATM and now he is acting all shady 34 min Captain Whitey 15
Bk the ho 39 min Curiosity 1
Jermy packer 41 min Curious 11
i dont have a job 1 hr Dr Whitey 16
Guy with a big one 1 hr Captain Whitey 7
Things not to talk about on Topix 6 hr Lisa 451
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC