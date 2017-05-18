Evansville teen arrested for robbery,...

Evansville teen arrested for robbery, another suspect not yet caught

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Caleb Waddle, 17, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday night. His bond is set at $10,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumbass Devin 4 min That guy 4
Trevor Arvin 8 min Smh 4
Cab service 9 min Birdistheword 2
Bottom girl 9 min Curious 50
Grace Cater in the slammer again! 12 min Isaac 9
Why do women go for dead beats? 15 min Duh 4
Patty Latouche 21 min Cleanupevansville 3
Things not to talk about on Topix 1 hr Meth City 163
do you still miss me like I miss you babe 3 hr Jbr 112
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC