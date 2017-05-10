Evansville man dies after striking buildingFriday, May 12An...
"A witness observed the driver let go of the steering wheel and clutch his chest with both hands," the sheriff's office reported. Akin's pickup truck left St. Joseph Avenue and hit the Safety Kleen building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couples how to find a threesome ?
|16 min
|Alvinlu
|1
|Fetish?
|24 min
|Awesome
|35
|Stephanie Holtz
|25 min
|Bird33
|13
|Samantha Rae
|1 hr
|No doubt
|4
|KW wreck
|3 hr
|Cereally
|2
|The Pony The Pony The Pony
|3 hr
|Ughyuck
|2
|Brian Buxton
|5 hr
|Ugly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC