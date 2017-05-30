EPD Identifies Suspect from Sunday Sh...

EPD Identifies Suspect from Sunday Shooting at Gas Station

Investigators have identified a suspect in Sunday's shooting at an Evansville gas station as 22-year-old Curtis Morton.

