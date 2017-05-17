EPD: Drunk Mother Passed Out with Kids in CarWednesday, May 17An...

EPD: Drunk Mother Passed Out with Kid...

EPD: Drunk Mother Passed Out with Kids in Car
Wednesday, May 17

An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she was slumped over the wheel in the middle of the road, with two small children in the car. Officers were called around 7:30 Wednesday morning to Riverside and Highway 41, where an SUV was in the turn lane.

