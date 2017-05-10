Elton John returns to Evansville! Tic...

Elton John returns to Evansville! Tickets on sale Friday, May 19th S'up with Debra Miller

Thursday May 11

Did you go see him in 2012 at the Ford Center when he came to Evansville last time? IT WAS FANTASTIC! I had just helped my mom celebrate her birthday the previous month and part of that celebration included a trip to Tropicana Evansville. I turned $20 into $200! I used those winnings to buy my ticket.

