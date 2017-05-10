Elberfeld Water Utility Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory

The Elberfeld Water Department has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers from Elberfeld Road south to Ayrshire Road, and from Warrick County Line Road east Asbury Cemetery Road. We are told this also includes Baseline Road west of Warrick County Line Road, Three Lakes Drive, Remington Ridge, Boonville New-Harmony Road, and Lake Haven Drive.

