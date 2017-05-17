Driver loose after high-speed chaseWe...

Driver loose after high-speed chaseWednesday, May 17A suspected drunk

It began around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 41 near Zion Road. Police say the driver reached speeds of 80 miles an hour while headed toward Evansville.

