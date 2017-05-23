Delgation from Evansville's Sister City Paying a Visit
This week the city of Evansville is proud to be hosting a delegation from it's sister city of Osnabruck, Germany. The group of 18 officials arrived Monday and on Wednesday, they will tour the Evansville Regional Airport, Ford Center, and cMoe.
