Delgation from Evansville's Sister Ci...

Delgation from Evansville's Sister City Paying a Visit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

This week the city of Evansville is proud to be hosting a delegation from it's sister city of Osnabruck, Germany. The group of 18 officials arrived Monday and on Wednesday, they will tour the Evansville Regional Airport, Ford Center, and cMoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
deborah dette kessinger dumped after her arrest 5 min Nut cracker 29
Evansville country club (Feb '14) 12 min lets have a keke 92
Hahahaha 14 min Methville 1
Murder last night 16 min Mortimer 51
Things not to talk about on Topix 17 min Methville 589
News AT&T workers strike in Evansville and across th... 22 min Marx 23
Jordan "Jay King" Barrett 28 min pepper 2
Exposed Ev Sluts 41 min Woman power 22
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC