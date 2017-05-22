Damaging storms to rock Indiana to Texas into Saturday night
Locally damaging thunderstorms will threaten some communities from the lower Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast states into Saturday night. The storm responsible for the damage in the central United States will inch northeastward through the weekend, bringing cooler, wet weather into a large portion of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lon LG Garrison
|2 min
|TheRealest
|2
|Where do I purchase scrubs/uniforms?
|15 min
|swingercpl
|2
|deborah dette kessinger mugshot
|16 min
|Weird
|43
|Myron Matthews
|40 min
|,,!,,
|2
|Rachel hart
|49 min
|Bobby
|6
|get a job
|1 hr
|Captain Whitey
|2
|Is it possible.....
|1 hr
|Interested
|3
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|1 hr
|Lisa
|421
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC