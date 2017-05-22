Damaging storms to rock Indiana to Te...

Damaging storms to rock Indiana to Texas into Saturday night

Locally damaging thunderstorms will threaten some communities from the lower Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast states into Saturday night. The storm responsible for the damage in the central United States will inch northeastward through the weekend, bringing cooler, wet weather into a large portion of the country.

