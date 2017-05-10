Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote
There are 2 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Monday May 8, titled Costco officially coming to Evansville after city council vote. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
We have learned a wholesale club, a fueling station, and a tire center is expected to be built off Burkhardt Road, near Cross Point Boulevard and I-69. The Area Plan Commission voted last month to recommend approving the rezoning of a section off North Burkhardt from a C-2 to a C-4.
United States
#1 Monday May 8
I like this. The managerTrina at Sams is a ghetto bia.
#2 Tuesday May 9
Awesome news now I can buy a pallet seasoning to carry around with me when I go out to eat in this town.
