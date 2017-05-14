Butler student on dean's list

Butler student on dean's list

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

Sydney Fritch of Butler has earned a place on the University of Evansville dean's list for academic achievements during the spring semester of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exposed Ev Sluts 3 min Haha 2
Cas One aka Evansville's Diva 12 min WhatTheProblemIs 4
Exotic, light skinned goddess @ Arby's (Sep '14) 44 min LuckyRyno 11
Guy with a big one 47 min Wtf 9
deborah dette kessinger mugshot 1 hr Weird 59
Sucked my 1st D (Mar '15) 1 hr wide receiver 104
We did ATM and now he is acting all shady 1 hr Happyman 17
Things not to talk about on Topix 9 hr Lisa 451
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,729 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC