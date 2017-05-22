AT&T workers strike in Evansville and across the country
There are 20 comments on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from Friday May 19, titled AT&T workers strike in Evansville and across the country. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:
Roughly 500 AT&T workers on strike right now in Evansville. Over 40k workers on strike across the country.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
|
#1 Saturday
No contract, no peace!
|
#2 Yesterday
How long will this protest last? Should I pay my bill?
|
#3 Yesterday
YOU GOTTA FIGHT
do do
FOR YOUR RIGHT
do do
TOOOO PAARRRRRRTTTAAEEEEEEEEEEEE
|
United States
|
#4 Yesterday
Shit the fuch up you worthless union workers!!!! Your service sucks ........ your customer service sucks........ and your phones are higher than anybody else's !!!!! GO VORIZEN!!!!! Ha has get paid 15$ per hour cuz you deserve 10$
|
#5 Yesterday
Southy until you can pass grade school grammar and spelling I would refrain from making comments or posts on any type of online or social media. Especially in a horribly failed attempt to put someone else down. You are most likely south side ghetto gutter trash and have no room to talk. BYE FELICIA
|
United States
|
#6 Yesterday
Until you make $75000 a year in NON UNION WAGES you can suck this fat not south side smick!!!! So keep protesting out on green river rd and keep looking like a bunch of cry babies that didn't their way......... as far as grammar goes fat ass....... that's right FAT ASS........ did grammar get you your $15 per hour UNION JOB????? HOWS. That working out for ya???? Go Verizon scabs !!!!
|
United States
|
#7 Yesterday
This strike isn't over wages. It's over att wanting to outsource jobs over seas. They proposed a contract called a 50/50, which means they can send 50% of these jobs overseas. These workers are protesting to save American jobs.
Do you not support American workers, whether they are Union or non Union?
|
Since: Dec 15
90
|
#8 Yesterday
You may want to keep your thoughts to yourself. Your poor writing and poor grasp of what a scab is shows your poor education.
A scab is someone who crosses a picket line. Verizon workers are not scabs. Read a book or at least try to educate yourself a little more.
|
#9 Yesterday
The ignorance rolling off of you is exactly why people need to educated themselves with what's really going on. We're not out here striking just because we want more money, we want to keep our jobs in the country and stop att from being the greed pit that they are and trying to outsource our jobs to vendors who can't even speak comprehensible English. If you have att service, try giving them a call and see if you enjoy having a broken conversation where neither you or the representative can understand each other and then come back to me about how we're being cry babies because we want to keep our jobs. You really shouldn't even get a response from anyone because it's clear you're completely clueless but if I can help educate you about the truth, it's worth a shot.
|
#10 Yesterday
I hope your job gets shipped overseas and there ain't shit you can do about it because no one has your back you Piece of Shit! In all honesty you probably don't even have a job probably haven't since the 80s so there for I hope your government assistance gets cut off and you have to work then your job gets shippped overseas and you can't even provide for your damn self let alone your stupid inbreed family!
|
#11 Yesterday
Nobody is forcing them to work there. They should leave if it sucks so bad.
|
#13 Yesterday
Clearly you won't get it until job job is taken by people overseas. I hate small minded people like you! You don't see the bigger picture!
|
Since: Dec 15
90
|
#14 Yesterday
Have you ever heard of fighting for what you believe in?
I am glad people did not think that way in the past.
|
#15 Yesterday
You're not fighting for anyone but yourselves. That's OK though. That's what we do as humans. Nobody else will or should have to look after us. Now, if you don't like what they are offering or how they treat you, leave. ATT doesn't owe you a job or anything. If you think you are that important to the company, then they will obviously suffer when you leave and people will stop using them for their service. It is admirable that you work for a living and aren't sitting around in welfare. But if my job was so bad that I would walk off in protest, I think I would be looking elsewhere. That's how it works. If ATT cuts pay, benefits, ect., they are going to hire the bottom of the barrel employees. Therefore, they will suffer and people will drop them. That is their choice. They, however, do not owe employees anything but an agreed upon paycheck. If you have a contract and they don't renew it and try to dicker with you to lower and cut it....leave. I'm sure another quality business would love to have your talents. But we've got to get away from this mindset where an employer owes us something. They put an ad out for an opening. We respond. We agree on the pay and duties. We work. They pay. We both go home. If we screw up at work, they fire us. If they don't treat us right, we leave. Sorry to see that you are unhappy with ATT. But you need to move on. Best of luck to you!
|
United States
|
#16 23 hrs ago
It's futile. In 10 or 20 years that place will be closed
|
#17 22 hrs ago
If you read an article or two instead of watching this on TV you'd know that this was more about raising the health insurance without raising pay. I don't have a dog in this fight. It probably pays exactly what it's worth for a telephone customer support job.
My insurance keeps going up and my wage hasn't kept pace with the economy either like most of us. It's still a recession if you ask me. Jobs are back but the pay is lower. Starting pay is what it was a decade ago. Gas went down but the price of nothing dropped with it except maybe milk.
My two cents. Not trying to get anybody all riled up.
|
Since: Dec 15
90
|
#19 21 hrs ago
I will give you credit for seeming more educated than Southie.
I have no dog in this fight. I just agree and so does the law that you have a right to organize.
|
#20 20 hrs ago
Maybe you at&t workers could call Trump to save your jobs! Ha ha ha
|
#21 18 hrs ago
Welp I hope your job is the next on the line and all you get to choose from is being dirt poor or piss poor but I bet you are to dumb to know the difference!
|
#22 18 hrs ago
They don't seem like very dedicated strikers. There were quite a few of them out at the west side location early this afternoon. They were gone by six p.m.
J. Armstrong
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it possible.....
|22 min
|swingercpl
|2
|Aaron (Darrell) Lohden Construction
|32 min
|123aaa
|2
|PG @ Memorial
|34 min
|ISU
|25
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|36 min
|Laughs at dumbass
|418
|To any parents who use a daycare ...
|37 min
|Sigsauer
|30
|do you still miss me like I miss you babe
|44 min
|funny asf
|122
|Angie Parmley
|44 min
|Evv
|16
|deborah dette kessinger mugshot
|2 hr
|Deejh
|41
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC