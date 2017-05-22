#22 Saginaw Valley State tops GVSU in...

#22 Saginaw Valley State tops GVSU in Midwest Region Tournament

Friday May 12

The Lakers closed 2017 as GLIAC regular season champions and a 33-18 overall record, making their seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance #22 Saginaw Valley State used three home runs to power its way past Grand Valley State in Friday evening's elimination game, topping the Lakers by an 8-0 final in Evansville, Ind. The loss came after GVSU notched a thrilling 1-0 win over Indianapolis on a no-hitter from pitcher Allison Lipovsky earlier in the day.

