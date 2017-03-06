Transition Fair Explores Options for Those with Disabilities
The Arc of Evansville, along with Sycamore Services and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, are hosting a Transition Fair on Tuesday afternoon from 3 to 6. The Transition Fair is a free event, open to the public, which gives individuals with disabilities, as well as caregivers, family members and teachers, an opportunity to explore options in the community for life after high school graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tight kitties??
|3 min
|Truth
|9
|Jody williams
|6 min
|Heavenlytruth
|1
|Leighanne Whitlock
|8 min
|Fancy
|50
|corner pocket
|13 min
|Yougogirl
|50
|Vivian Leighanne Hurt/Whitlock
|19 min
|Fancy
|1
|You Won
|31 min
|honest
|22
|Alexandria Johnson
|41 min
|Yeah
|3
|Abbigail Koehl
|4 hr
|KapnObvios
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC