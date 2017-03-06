Transition Fair Explores Options for ...

Transition Fair Explores Options for Those with Disabilities

The Arc of Evansville, along with Sycamore Services and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, are hosting a Transition Fair on Tuesday afternoon from 3 to 6. The Transition Fair is a free event, open to the public, which gives individuals with disabilities, as well as caregivers, family members and teachers, an opportunity to explore options in the community for life after high school graduation.

