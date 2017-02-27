Thunder Dreamer - "Capture"

Thunder Dreamer - "Capture"

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Stereogum

Thunder Dreamer are signed to Julien Baker's former label 6131 Records, and they share her proclivity for moody slow-burn guitar arpeggios. But whereas Baker's music is stark and solitary, Steven Hamilton's former solo project has expanded to a quartet capable of expansive emotional soundscapes founded in heartland indie rock - which is to say their music churns as much as it shimmers and sighs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump supporters 7 min the opposite of you 21
3some 9 min Soup 18
DJS painters beware 17 min unable to read th... 3
Who hires felons with burglary or theft charges? (Aug '13) 17 min None Ya 127
Amy Word Smith 23 min Klp 22
Leslie Rogge 32 min Kar 1
Amanda Ryan 48 min White pride 13
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC