Thunder Dreamer - "Capture"
Thunder Dreamer are signed to Julien Baker's former label 6131 Records, and they share her proclivity for moody slow-burn guitar arpeggios. But whereas Baker's music is stark and solitary, Steven Hamilton's former solo project has expanded to a quartet capable of expansive emotional soundscapes founded in heartland indie rock - which is to say their music churns as much as it shimmers and sighs.
