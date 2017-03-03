Police arrest man after shooting at I...

Police arrest man after shooting at Indiana homeless shelter

Read more: The Tribune

Police say they arrested a man suspected of firing a handgun at a southwestern Indiana homeless shelter and exchanging gunfire with an officer. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the Evansville Rescue Mission following a report of the first shooting and the man had driven away.

