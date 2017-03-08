New owner will reopen Mount Vernon ba...

New owner will reopen Mount Vernon barber shop

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Tribune

It seemed like the end of an era for Mount Vernon when barber Steve Burris retired and closed his downtown shop in January, but Todd Burnett saw it as an opportunity. "That corner at 200 Main St. is a landmark of barbering history in my hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you 7 min Tragic 7
corner pocket 8 min This is Ashley 55
i just keep dreaming of you 18 min not u 24
robin 21 min haha 16
#no1cares 22 min sorry 2
Getting along 24 min stfu 32
Chea Johnson 32 min Uptown 11
Abbigail Koehl 39 min :.( 6
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at March 07 at 9:53PM EST

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC