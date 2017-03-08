More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

Our Sunrise ShoutOut on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, goes to students at the Randall T. Shepard Leadership & Law Academy in Evansville who recently visited 14 News. We enjoyed meeting the students and answering their questions as they toured the station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew Ball 10 min sewso 2
Sara Wilhite 24 min PrettyHateMachine 5
I hope 31 min Usnoozeulose 3
When I watch straight porn?? 39 min Ladylike 1
violet at the pony 40 min Just sayin 5
att504 45 min Why do they do that 7
Snitch 50 min Gdub 11
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at March 10 at 4:12AM EST

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC