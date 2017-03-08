More
Our Sunrise ShoutOut on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, goes to students at the Randall T. Shepard Leadership & Law Academy in Evansville who recently visited 14 News. We enjoyed meeting the students and answering their questions as they toured the station.
