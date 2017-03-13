METS to offer free rides Monday, March 13The City of Evansville is...
The promotion runs from 5:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th. All passengers receive free transportation regardless of their destination on the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best attorney in the ville
|8 min
|Not stupid
|15
|Amie wagler
|11 min
|Ron
|4
|Can anybody tell me who Johnny Scott is
|11 min
|Not one of them
|15
|Going to the Pony for the first time
|18 min
|Free for a night
|1
|Crotch rockets and old men
|26 min
|Smokeotht
|15
|Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Off.
|26 min
|totimes
|6
|Tiahs dating a murder
|28 min
|VCSO
|28
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC