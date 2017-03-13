METS to offer free rides Monday, Marc...

METS to offer free rides Monday, March 13The City of Evansville is...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

The promotion runs from 5:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th. All passengers receive free transportation regardless of their destination on the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best attorney in the ville 8 min Not stupid 15
Amie wagler 11 min Ron 4
Can anybody tell me who Johnny Scott is 11 min Not one of them 15
Going to the Pony for the first time 18 min Free for a night 1
Crotch rockets and old men 26 min Smokeotht 15
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Off. 26 min totimes 6
Tiahs dating a murder 28 min VCSO 28
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at March 14 at 4:53AM EDT

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC