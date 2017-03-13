Lt. Gov. Crouch Addresses Chamber

Lt. Gov. Crouch Addresses Chamber

Friday Mar 10

Indiana's Lieutenant Governor and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch was back in the tri-state Friday as she addressed the Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Crouch highlighted the five pillars at the forefront of her and Governor Eric Holcomb's agenda.

