Indiana Military Museum set to start expansion project

A military museum in Vincennes is set to start an expansion project after being approved for a $250,000 state grant. Indiana Military Museum chairman Jim Osborne says the grant from the state's Office of Tourism Development matches what the museum has in pledges toward the planned $500,000 expansion.

