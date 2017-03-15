Indiana Military Museum set to start expansion project
A military museum in Vincennes is set to start an expansion project after being approved for a $250,000 state grant. Indiana Military Museum chairman Jim Osborne says the grant from the state's Office of Tourism Development matches what the museum has in pledges toward the planned $500,000 expansion.
