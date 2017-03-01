in the Matter of: Gene D. Emmons

ATTORNEY FOR THE RESPONDENT,Michele S. Bryant, Evansville, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR THE INDIANA SUPREME COURT DISCIPLINARY COMMISSION, G. Michael Witte, Executive Director, David E. Griffith, Staff Attorney, Indianapolis, Indiana We find that Respondent, Gene D. Emmons, engaged in attorney misconduct by converting guardianship funds, failing to comply with court orders, and failing to cooperate with the disciplinary process. For this misconduct, we conclude that Respondent should be suspended from the practice of law in this state for at least three years without automatic reinstatement.

