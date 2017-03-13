Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville Opens

Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville Opens

Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 102 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville complements the city's increasing role as the social and economic hub for a 26-county tri-state region, which includes Southwest Indiana, Southeast Illinois and Northwest Kentucky*.

