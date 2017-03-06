Grease fire destroys Evansville home Monday, March 6
"It was a standard grease fire on the stove that quickly spread through the front of the house," Investigator Eric Eifert told our media partner 14NEWS. However, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
