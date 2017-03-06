Grease fire destroys Evansville home ...

Grease fire destroys Evansville home Monday, March 6

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"It was a standard grease fire on the stove that quickly spread through the front of the house," Investigator Eric Eifert told our media partner 14NEWS. However, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Getting along 4 min BMine285 13
Amy Word Smith 6 min Bounce 64
Elise vaughn 22 min CSfb 1
Electra busted in Terre Haute 35 min Hmmm 12
Steave and Sleeve 1 hr Lmao 13
always in my dreams 1 hr Who cares 5
News Evansville woman arrested during Terre Haute pr... 1 hr Gregg Lansing 6
corner pocket 12 hr Yaaaa 36
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at March 06 at 9:29PM EST

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC