Gann Prison Sentence UpheldTuesday, March 7The Indiana Court of...
The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the prison sentence for the Evansville man who pleaded guilty to causing the drunk driving crash that killed a teenager in March of 2015. On the night of the accident, Michael Gann left a party after heavily drinking, then crashed into a car at a gas station.
