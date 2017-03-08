Gann Prison Sentence UpheldTuesday, M...

Gann Prison Sentence UpheldTuesday, March 7The Indiana Court of...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the prison sentence for the Evansville man who pleaded guilty to causing the drunk driving crash that killed a teenager in March of 2015. On the night of the accident, Michael Gann left a party after heavily drinking, then crashed into a car at a gas station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Crickets (Apr '16) 22 min edawg 14
Mesha fraud fellows mitchell 27 min Gud morning 15
80s 90s party by Donya Hughes 33 min LmFao 56
Men with small D 34 min DOYA 22
Snitch 49 min Que 5
Sky Fit 57 min Sarah R 14
Thank you 1 hr keepingitallthewa... 8
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC