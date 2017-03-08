Freeze warning means danger for gardensFriday, March 10Frigid...
Frigid temperatures and the prospect of weekend snow will bring hazards for tri-state gardeners. Purdue extension agent Larry Caplan passes on this advisory: Flower blooms that are already open are going to be frozen and killed.
