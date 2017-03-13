Evansville couple jailed on drug, chi...

Evansville couple jailed on drug, child neglect charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

Police say they were called to the intersection of East Chandler and Southeast Sixth on Friday night to investigate a suspicious truck. They say the truck was not on and there were two people inside, as well as a 17-month-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany winters 7 min Grody 30
Kellyann Conway 34 min Union carpenter 8
I'm sad 43 min dontbe 5
Jade Handegard 43 min really 38
Chris Wargel (Apr '15) 49 min Bahaha 26
Alexandra Johnson 1 hr Shot it on my tv 2
weston brandenstein wtf 1 hr soooocrazy 2
Charles Brown- A new low even for him! 1 hr Lit 33
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at March 15 at 4:31AM EDT

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,564,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC