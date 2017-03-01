Evansville Couple Arrested in Freezing Car with ChildFriday, March...
There are 1 comment on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from Friday Mar 3, titled Evansville Couple Arrested in Freezing Car with ChildFriday, March.... In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:
Two people are jailed after Evansville police found them asleep in a car in freezing temperatures with a child in the back seat. It happened around 2 Friday morning.
#1 Friday Mar 3
Let them rot in jail.
