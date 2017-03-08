Evansville business owner planning to start pedicab service
Mary Allen is seeking city approval for operating the two pedal-operated vehicles and hopes to debut the service in early April. Allen owns the Sixth Street Soapery skin-care products business and says she thought a pedicab would be a good addition in Evansville after she and her husband rode in one during a trip to Savannah, Georgia.
