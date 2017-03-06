Arrest made after metal construction pipes stolen
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's department says, Zane Boren, 32-years-old, of Evansville, stole 30 pipes from a storage yard at Deig Brothers Construction on Allens Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bresha "main event" Williams (Mar '13)
|3 min
|Hitman
|13
|Getting along
|9 min
|BMine285
|20
|Leighanne Whitlock
|11 min
|Truthistold
|47
|corner pocket
|13 min
|StraightUp
|42
|Men with small D
|17 min
|Mudflap
|3
|Keegan Gerth
|17 min
|Sarge
|2
|Best Tattoo Artist?
|43 min
|hellooo
|9
|Abbigail Koehl
|2 hr
|another gone
|3
|Electra busted in Terre Haute
|9 hr
|Hmmm
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC