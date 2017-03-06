Arrest made after metal construction ...

Arrest made after metal construction pipes stolen

Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's department says, Zane Boren, 32-years-old, of Evansville, stole 30 pipes from a storage yard at Deig Brothers Construction on Allens Lane.

