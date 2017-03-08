Apartments planned for north Evansvil...

Apartments planned for north Evansville put on hold, Darmstadt officials may take developer to court

Darmstadt officials say hundreds of residents are against building the proposed apartments that would go at an empty lot on Hillsdale and Old State Road. Town officials tell us it's a matter they're willing to take the developer to court.

Evansville, IN

