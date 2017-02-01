Work on Owensboro bluegrass center un...

Work on Owensboro bluegrass center uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Three weeks after the company that was building an Owensboro music center filed for bankruptcy, officials still aren't sure when work will resume on the $15.3 million facility. Construction on the International Bluegrass Music Center was about 15 percent complete when Peyronnin Construction, an Evansville, Indiana company, filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 9. City attorney and assistant city manager Ed Ray told the Messenger-Inquirer of Owensboro on Monday that the city is waiting for a bankruptcy court to declare that the contract is in default before an insurance company decide how to move forward with the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Nate Dillon. Who shot him? 10 min Grasshopper 2
Brandon Orton 13 min Fjy 7
James lowe 18 min Pump injector 19
Andrew Greenwell 19 min Jake 8
Kaylee walker? 21 min Jade 6
Rocky Evans (Nov '15) 26 min itsme 11
Misty Fuller 29 min JK 3
Snitch for Aleah 5 hr What i think 163
Prostitution at the pony 8 hr Xxxx 101
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC