Wollner Pleads GuiltyFriday, February...

Wollner Pleads GuiltyFriday, February 24One of the Evansville women...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

One of the Evansville women accused of beating a man into a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle missing person case has pleaded guilty to the charges. 52 year old Debra Wollner pleaded guilty to three counts including battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement involving a vehicle, and criminal confinement leading to bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wonder how the Darmstadt girls are doing 39 min stranger things 9
Squatters??? Why is this suddenly a problem? 40 min john q pubic 16
Alisha Compton vs Dei'onna Milan 40 min Whitney 1
Anybody know black guy Michael Lockridge (Dec '15) 1 hr Jose 22
brooke 1 hr Wondering 2
Amy Word Smith 1 hr PANDA 16
lawyer for child support/custody 2 hr MissssSarah 13
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Vanderburgh County was issued at February 28 at 9:25PM EST

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC