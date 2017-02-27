Wollner Pleads GuiltyFriday, February 24One of the Evansville women...

One of the Evansville women accused of beating a man into a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle missing person case has pleaded guilty to the charges. 52 year old Debra Wollner pleaded guilty to three counts including battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement involving a vehicle, and criminal confinement leading to bodily injury.

